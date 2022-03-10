Linda Robson breaks silence on Loose Women feud - and 'fall out' with Birds of a Feather co-star Linda is a popular member of the panel

Loose Women has really come under the spotlight in recent weeks, amidst numerous reports of feuds and fallings out amongst the ladies.

And now Linda Robson, who first joined the panel in 2012, has had her say.

Asked about the rumours of behind-the-scenes squabbles, she told the Mirror: "Just because it's a women's show people always ask, 'Do we get on?' We do get on. They wouldn't ask that of a man about a men's show, would they? We all meet up with each other all the time.

"Janet Street Porter rang me every day when I was off. People can be a bit scared of Janet - but she’s actually a pussycat, a really lovely caring woman.”

Linda first joined the Loose Women panel in 2012

Linda, 63, also spoke about her bond with Brenda Edwards, whose son Jamal passed away suddenly on 20 February.

"I went to see Brenda,” she shared. “I don't think she really knows what's hit her yet. They're a really tight-knit family. We just want her to know we all love her and are there for her."

The star remains good friend with Pauline Quirke

False Loose Women reports aren't the only thing exasperating Linda – so too are claims that she has fallen out with her Birds of a Feather co-star, Pauline Quirke.

"People say Pauline and I have fallen out," she said. "Obviously I couldn't see her during lockdown but I've seen her since. She just doesn't want to act anymore. She's had enough - it's long hours. She's concentrating on her drama academies. She's very hands on, going to classes and all that.

Birds of a Feather was originally broadcast from 1989 to 1998

"I see Lesley [Joseph] all the time because we won Celebrity Coach Trip last year. And during the lockdowns I would leave funny things on her doorstep, like Tena Lady and hair dye!"

Linda also confirmed that when she was ill, both Pauline and Lesley regularly rang her, adding: "They were both a big support and really there for me."

