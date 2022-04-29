Loose Women star Linda Robson confesses very unlikely place she keeps her pets ashes The star shocked the Loose Women panelists

Loose Women star Linda Robson made an extremely unexpected confession on Friday when she appeared on the hit ITV daytime TV programme.

During a segment where the a panel were discussing what they kept in their knicker drawers, Linda made the controversial confession that her deceased dogs, George and Ernie, along with other members of her family's ashes, have a safe place there.

The 64-year-old explained: "I've got lots of people's and animals ashes in my knicker drawer, I've got little bags of ashes from George and from Ernie and from other members of the family…

"They're in little packets, everything that's precious to me, they've got their names on so I don't get mixed up and I've also got a little box in there with my children's little bracelets they got when they were born, the first lock of their hair, their teeth.

"I've got all of them in there - it's lovely."

Linda adored her family pet

Linda sadly lost her French bulldog Ernie, in July 2020 after he suffered a spinal injury and two years prior lost her dog George.

Taking to Instagram around the time Ernie died, Linda posted an adorable montage of moments from the pup's life to the song Since I Lost you by Genesis.

Captioning the video she wrote: "We miss you Ernie every day," with a heart.

Linda shared the emotional update with her 166,000 Instagram followers

Fans of the ITV star flocked to comment on the heartfelt post.

One follower penned: "So sorry for lost RIP Ernie."

Another follower penned: "My heart broke for you Linda and the family. I felt a real sadness as you know I have Ernie’s sister Lola. I hugged her tight and shed a tear. Sleep well sweet boy."

`The star's new French bulldog

A second wrote: "How heartbreaking dogs are family members xx hope you are ok."

A third replied: "Thinking of you and sending a huge hug x."

Linda has since adopted a brand new French bulldog, from Battersea Dogs Home but a name for the new addition is yet to be revealed.

The pup is reported to be settling in well and made its debut on Loose Women on Friday.

