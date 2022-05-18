Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial: When is it set to end? The courtroom battle has been heating up

It's been the most high-profile celebrity trial in years.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case began on 11 April in Fairfax County, Virginia, and proceedings have been livestreamed throughout, further feeding public interest.

But when will the case come to a close?

After a ten-day hiatus, the trial resumed on Monday 16 May with Amber completing her testimony before facing cross-examination from Johnny's legal team.

Johnny and Amber's high-profile trial will soon come to an end

The case had been scheduled to end on 19 May – but was extended this week given there is still a significant amount of evidence to present. The court is in session from Mondays to Thursdays, beginning at 9am eastern time and finishing at 5pm (2pm UK time through to 10pm).

The trial is now set to conclude on 27 May after which the jury will deliver its verdict. They must decide whether Amber defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post article.

The couple were married for less than 18 months

Johnny is suing his former wife for $50million (£40million) over the open-ed piece in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". He was not named in the article, but he has stated that the implication cost him acting roles.

Amber, meanwhile, has countersued for $100million, after Johnny's attorney Adam Waldman called her allegations of domestic violence "fake" and a "sexual violence hoax" last year.

Johnny is suing Amber for defamation

Johnny and Amber met on the set of the 2009 movie, The Rum Diary. They started dating in 2011 and married in 2015. But, less than 18 months later, in May 2016, Amber filed for divorce and obtained a restraining order against him, alleging in the documents that he had been verbally and physically abusive in their relationship.

Shortly after their divorce was settled, a joint statement was released that read: "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future."

