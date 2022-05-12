Where Johnny Depp has retreated to during break from Amber Heard trial His location might surprise you

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently on a break from their grueling trial and the actor has reportedly fled the US.

During a week-long pause in the ongoing case in Virginia, Johnny has disappeared for a vacation.

According to The New York Post, Johnny is in Europe where he's spending time with friends and relaxing in the countryside.

WATCH: Johnny Depp 'the closest I've ever been to a breakdown'

The Edward Scissorhands actor has sued Amber, 36, for $50 million in defamation over a Washington Post op-ed piece she wrote in which she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

In response, the actress has filed her own $100million (£79m) counterclaim.

Johnny has reportedly fled to Europe during his break

The case has been explosive and has become a media circus since it began and is likely to continue to be so.

Following the week-long hiatus, Amber will be called to the stand for cross-examination by Johnny's lawyers.

The exact location of Johnny's alleged vacation has not been revealed but he does own an entire village in France.

Amber will be cross-examined on her return

The 19th-century hamlet has its own restaurant and village church, a main house and guest house with 15 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, two swimming pools, a skate park designed by Johnny for his son Jack, and a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed wine cellar.

The island has been listed for sale for $55.5million (£39.9million), after previously failing to attract a buyer in 2015 and 2016.

