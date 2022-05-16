Johnny Depp's surprising engagement story to iconic actress revealed - details His ex spilled all the details

It's no secret that Johnny Depp has a long line of famous past girlfriends and wives, including Kate Moss and Vanessa Paradis.

Though his previous marriage to Amber Heard has arguably been the most talked about and contentious as of late, there's another ex of his making waves over their shocking engagement story.

It's none other than Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey, who was engaged to the actor for nine months in the late 1980's.

WATCH: Johnny opens up about nearly breaking down in the midst of court battle

The actress stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show recently to promote her new book, Out of the Corner, and Drew didn't hesitate to ask about her former relationship with the highly discussed star.

The daytime talk show host kicked off the conversation by commending the actress for her relationships, admitting: "I can't help it, I did get a little bit obsessed with all the cute boys that you've known, and dated, and got engaged to."

She went on to get all the salacious details, asking: "Is it true that Johnny Depp asked you to marry him after dating for a few weeks?"

The shocking revelation and hilarious reaction

Jennifer then didn't shy away from making a shocking confession: "It's worse than that… I was engaged to Matthew Broderick and Johnny Depp in the same month."

The two had a hilarious reaction, kneeling on the ground and screaming over the revelation.

Jennifer and Matthew met while filming Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The 1980's starlet had a candid explanation for it, saying: "It was really a sign that there was trouble afoot on my part… I just thought it was God rescuing me from one bad situation, just lovingly plopping me into a Johnny Depp soufflé.

Fans raved over Jennifer's reminiscing and the pair's reaction, writing: "This is the best thing I've seen in a long time," and: "I love what only Drew can draw out of her guests," as well as: "I mean no one can say that....wow!"

