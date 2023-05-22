Who is the father of Amber Heard's child? Everything we know after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard has been keeping a low profile since her highly-publicised defamation trial last year, which saw the actress ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to ex-husband Johnny Depp. Following months of silence from the Aquaman star, reports have now emerged that Amber, 37, has relocated to Spain in order to start afresh with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

The star introduced her child to the world in July 2021, revealing that she was born in April earlier that year. But who is the father of Amber's baby? Here's everything we know about Amber's now one-year-old daughter…

WATCH: Amber Heard's lawyer makes TV debut

On 1 July 2021, Amber took her fans by surprise with an adorable snap of her cradling her newborn. She wrote: "I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life."

Amber introduced her daughter to the world via Instagram

The actress also revealed online that she is the "mom and the dad" to her daughter after she was welcomed into the world via a surrogate. She penned: "I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss." It is believed that Amber was biologically unable to conceive.

MORE: 9 photos of Amber Heard's rarely seen one-year-old daughter

Who is the father of Amber Heard's baby?

At the time Oonagh was born, Amber was reportedly dating cinematographer Bianca Butti, but the pair split in December 2021.

Johnny Depp has alleged that Amber had relations with Tesla founder Elon Musk and actor James Franco during the course of their marriage. But while these celebrity names are thrown around fan circles, it has never been revealed who the baby's father is.

Page Six previously reported that Amber and Elon were involved in a legal battle over frozen embryos in 2020, but there is no suggestion of him being the father. The pair started dating in 2017 but ended their romance in 2018.

© Getty A seven-person jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Because Amber maintains she did it on her "own terms" the surrogate situation could have been using a sperm donor, rather than someone known to Amber.

What's the story behind Amber Heard's baby's name?

Amber's daughter's middle name has a symbolic meaning because she is named after the actress' late mother. In May 2020, Amber announced that her beloved mom had passed away.

"I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard," the Instagram post began. She added: "I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years."

Was has Amber Heard said about her Johnny Depp trial verdict?

The former couple met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, and started dating in 2012. They got engaged in 2014 and married in 2015. The Magic Mike 2 star filed for divorce in 2016 after 15 months of marriage, and they reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016.

The star has kept a low profile since their summer 2022 trial, which concluded when a seven-person jury found that she defamed Johnny in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

© Getty Johnny Depp and Amber reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016

The last fans heard from Amber was from an Instagram post on December 19, 2022, when she announced the "difficult decision" to settle the defamation case brought against her by ex-husband.

"It's important for me to say that I never chose this," she wrote at the time, adding: "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways women are re-victimised when they come forward.

"Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to," she further said, explaining: "I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward. I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder."

RELATED: Johnny Depp discusses family 'pain' amid Amber Heard divorce

She further said: "I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process."

Amber concluded her statement by thanking her judicial team for the growing support from not only fans, but fellow survivors of domestic abuse. "I cannot find enough words to tell you the hope your belief in me inspires, not just for me, but for all of you," she wrote, ending with: "Thank you. See you soon."

Best photos of Amber Heard's daughter Oonagh

© Getty Amber shared this adorable photograph of baby Oonagh during the pandemic

© Instagram The Aquaman star said she was both "mom and dad" to her little girl

© Instagram Amber shared this adorable photograph to mark Oonagh's birthday

© Instagram Amber is thought to have relocated to Spain with her toddler

© Photo: Instagram The Magic Mike 2 star has been keeping a low profile following her highly-publicised trial

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.