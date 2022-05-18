Jennifer Garner melts hearts with moving tribute to late co-stars The Daredevil star reminisced about old friends

Jennifer Garner is always filled with positivity, but during the week she marked a sad occasion as she remembered some late friends.

The 13 Going on 30 star shared a sultry shot from a photoshoot from years ago as she paid tribute to her hair stylist, Ray Allerton, makeup artist, Paul Starr, and photographer Herb Ritts. She also tagged Krista Smith and Michael Hogan, who were both involved with the photoshoot as well as the corresponding article that went alongside it.

In the snap that Jennifer shared, the star looked sensational as she posed in only a shirt that she wore off-the shoulder.

She bared her legs for the camera as her beautiful brunette locks flowed down her shoulders and she gazed off into the distance.

"What a little peanut," the actress wrote. "Shot by three incredible artists who are no longer with us." She used emojis to indicate the role they played in the shoot, and added an angel one next to those who were no longer with us.

Her followers were touched by her tribute, as one penned: "Absolutely stunning! They captured your incredible essence perfectly. I'm so sorry they are no longer with us. This photo of you honors them in a powerful way. Thank you for sharing."

Jennifer looked flawless as she paid tribute to her late friends

Krista posted: "I remember this day at the beach so well. It was magic," while a third shared: "Amazing team, fantastic, talented men."

Others were wowed by her timeless beauty, as one enthused: "Wow wow wow. Beauty for daysssssss," alongside a string of flame emojis, while another added: "Forever gorg."

Last month, Jennifer was nearly reduced to tears, although this time it was for a much happier reason.

As she marked her 50th birthday, although a few days early, she was joined by the legendary performer Donny Osmond, who sat next to her as he crooned.

The star's timeless beauty was praised by fans

She explained the scene in her caption which read: "My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy — the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion — @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off.

"He took an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favorites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act."

Her fans were almost as blown away by the moment as Jennifer was and they commented: "I don't believe it. He is everything," and, "I'm dead, living vicariously through you".

