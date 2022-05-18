Kaley Cuoco is one talented actress and she's been thrilling audiences nationwide with her role in The Flight Attendant, and during the week she shared some news that surprised fans.

INSIDE: 50 celebrity living rooms you'll love – Sharon Osbourne, Victoria Beckham and more

Taking to her Instagram, she revealed that the season would be soon drawing to an end, as she shared a minute-and-half-long clip featuring key moments from the show's recent episodes, as well as featuring the star rocking a gorgeous golden gown with a plunging neckline. As the tension ramped up, banners read: "Only two episodes left. Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for turbulence."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Here's the jaw-dropping trailer for season two of The Flight Attendant

Kaley was clearly excited in her caption, as she enthused: "2 episodes left! [expletive] about to go DOWN!! Prepare for a very bumpy landing will anyone miss my endless puns?! @flightattendantonmax @hbomax streaming now!"

MORE: Kaley Cuoco gets new tattoo after going public with new love Tom Pelphrey

READ: Kaley Cuoco sparks marriage questions after posing up a storm in wedding dress

And although her fans were equally as enthralled, it appeared that none of them wanted the season to end, as they were unanimous in demanding more episodes.

One said: "I know you guys are tired. But... Season 3!!! I swear, I'll make a petition," while a second added: "NOOOOOOO!!!!! You can't possibly be done already! Your season needs to be at least 400 episodes long, please!"

A third posted: "Only 2 episode left??? This season went so fast. Well hopefully both episodes are on the same night," and a fourth commented: "This season has GONE BY WAY TO FAST!!! LOVE IT. I don't want it to end."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

The final two weeks look intense!

Others praised the Big Bang Theory star for how she's portrayed the role, with some saying it was "made for her" while others hoped that she would win awards for her acting.

Kaley shared the news as she continues to explore her new romance with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

WOW: Kaley Cuoco stuns in bridal look days after going public with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares bedroom selfie with Tom Pelphrey after revealing romance

The pair have been delighting followers with tonnes of sweet selfies of their time together, and Tom even wore a hoodie that bore the logo of Kaley's production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

She admitted when posting the photo that: "This melted my soul," along with a GIF that endearingly read: "My boys."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.