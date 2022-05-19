Sharon Osbourne calls for fans help with cause close to her heart Sharon was joined by Ozzy and Anthony Keidis

Sharon Osbourne has called on fans to donate towards a cause near to her heart for what she calls the "most rock'n'roll campaign ever".

Sharon, husband Ozzy, Red Hot Chilli Pepper star Anthony Keidis and Matt Lucas are among those who starred in the "Let a Bear [expletive] in the Woods" video from 2015. However, Sharon shared the campaign again on Wednesday as she revealed the sanctuary in Northern Vietnam is now nearly full.

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne star in Animal Asia campaign

"Since [filming] we signed an exclusive memorandum of understanding with the Vietnam government in 2017, we've rescued hundreds of bears," Sharon wrote.

"But our sanctuary in Northern Vietnam is now nearly full and we need to build another sanctuary in Bach Ma National Park to make sure the last bears trapped on bile farms can [expletive] in the woods."

Duff McKagan, Moby and Steve O also starred in the video.

Animal Asia, the charity Sharon is working with, added: "We are now about to end bear bile farming in Vietnam forever. We will start building a new (and second) bear sanctuary in Vietnam very soon to rescue all the remaining bears still trapped in cruel conditions in farms. These bears can’t be released back into the wild so we will provide a forever home for them where they can heal and simply be the bears they were born to be."

Sharon called on fans to support the cause

The plea came days after Sharon confirmed she was set to become grandmother again as daughter Kelly is expecting her first baby.

Speaking with Mel B and Vanessa Feltz, Sharon also gushed over her son Jack Osbourne, who is expecting his fourth child, but indicated that there was more to come.

"You're going to be a grandma again and again and again," Mel said, to which Sharon responded: "Yeah, I'm gonna end up with five."

Kelly is expecting her first baby

"But I don't think that's the end. It's just the beginning I think," she continued, expressing her hope that there would be more grandchildren in the future.

Sharon admitted that everyone was in tears after Kelly broke the news to them, and her husband Ozzy was the first to cry.

Asked how Kelly told them her news, the daytime star explained: "She did it over the phone! She was away, she was with her guy, and she called us and told her 'I've got something to tell you,' and I was a bit like 'Oh no, what is it now?' But it was great news."

