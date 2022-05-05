Sharon Osbourne sparks concern amongst fans with new photo amid health battle The 69-year-old has been diagnosed with Covid

Sharon Osbourne faced a major setback this week after revealing she has tested positive for Covid.

The Talk star had flown back to the States to care for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, after he came down with the virus. But, after revealing that the rocker was on the mend, Sharon confirmed on Tuesday that both she and daughter Kelly had since contracted Covid.

Now the 69-year-old has shared another update with fans, sharing a photo showing her in bed at home as she battles her ill health.

The image shows Sharon propped up in bed with a drip providing fluids into her arm. She has a slight smile on her face and is pulling a peace sign for the camera – nevertheless, fans were concerned by the image.

Sharon shared a photo showing her in bed amid her recovery

"You are much stronger than Covid! Lots of love Sharon," one fan wrote, while a second noted: "Goodness y'all don't ever catch a break??? Love and prayers!!!!" "Praying for you and a fast recovery," a third shared. And a fourth said: "Isn't this your second go round? Poor girl, sending healing vibes."

Sharon returned to the US after a brief stay in the UK, which she had visited to work on her new show, The Talk. She received a call that Ozzy had contracted Covid and made the decision to immediately fly home to care for him.

Ozzy and Sharon have been married since 1982

She said at the time: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time. I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

"We've gone two years without him catching Covid and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

The news meant that Sharon was unable to present her new hour-long panel debate show, The Talk, which airs Monday to Friday.

The couple with their youngest daughter, Kelly

"I can't believe my luck. I'm missing the show and I've only been there three days," the star said. "I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will."

Sharon concluded: "It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back."

