Sharon Osbourne's rarely-seen daughter Aimee pictured with famous family

Sharon Osbourne loves nothing more than being with her family and wanted to make sure she celebrated her three grown-up children on Sunday to mark Mother's Day.

MORE: HELLO!'s Platinum Jubilee T-shirts to celebrate the Queen

The Talk host - who is currently recovering from Covid - took to Instagram to share a gorgeous throwback picture featuring her kids, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne, posing with their famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

The picture was from when the children were all little, and fans were quick to comment on just how sweet they looked.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne shares shock Covid news after returning home to Ozzy Osbourne

"What a lovely family photo," one wrote, while another commented: "Beautiful family, beautiful mom." A third added: "Wow, Aimee looks like Andy," referring to Jack's young daughter.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne inundated with prayers after sharing health update

MORE: Sharon Osbourne reveals bad news after returning home to husband Ozzy

While Kelly and Jack both appeared on The Osbournes with their parents when they were younger, and have subsequently appeared in the public eye ever since, Aimee has chosen to keep a far lower profile and is rarely seen in public.

Just recently, Sharon revealed the sad news that her children are currently not on speaking terms.

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee as a little girl with siblings Kelly and Jack

She told The Sunday Times:"Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about heartbreaking health battle: 'It's horrific'

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartfelt message following Ozzy Osbourne's health diagnosis

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "Was I a perfect mother? No way. Do I wish I’d been there more? Absolutely. It’s hard and when people say, ‘I want it all,’ you can’t have it all. Nobody has it all because something’s got to suffer."

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee is incredibly private

Sharon previously opened up about Aimee leaving home aged 16 due to the filming, telling her fellow panelists on The Talk: "My eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her."

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne asks for help in new video with Ozzy Osbourne

Aimee has previously spoken about the decision to opt out of the reality show herself. Speaking on the radio station Q104.3 New York back in 2020, she said: "For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway.

Sharon and Ozzy with their kids

"I always really valued my privacy within that family. And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.