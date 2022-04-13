Sharon Osbourne pays tribute to husband Ozzy Osbourne on momentous milestone The celebrity couple share three children

Sharon Osbourne wanted to make sure her husband Ozzy Osbourne felt the love this week after marking a special milestone in his career.

Taking to Instagram, former The Talk star shared several photos of Ozzy receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"20 years ago today Ozzy received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and he still shines bright."

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne ask for help

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love Ozzy," while another wrote: "Surely we need Sir Ozzy and Lady Sharon next? Both national treasures." A third added: "They need to give you a star too Sharon! Tell the powers that be I say so!"

Ozzy and Sharon have been married since 1982 and have been there for each other through the ups and downs.

The couple share three grown-up children, Kelly, Jack and Aimee, who prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

They are also doting grandparents to three granddaughters who Jack shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The reality star recently announced that he was set to become a father for the fourth time, revealing that his fiancée Aree Gearhart was pregnant with their first child together, and that the baby is due in the summer.

The pair romantically renewed their vows in 2017 at The Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, and they decided to have the ceremony in secret – not even telling their three children.

Although the couple have had their fair share of relationship turmoil, this occasion was a chance for them to wipe the slate clean and celebrate their love for one another.

Ozzy exclusively spoke to HELLO! about their second wedding: "This is a new beginning. I think that everyone should reaffirm their marriage.

"I walked out of the ceremony feeling completely refreshed: I know my wife loves me and she knows how much I love her. I’m excited for whatever our future holds."

