Sharon Osbourne shares hope for more grandchildren after Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy news The TV star wants to expand

Sharon Osbourne couldn't be more excited about becoming a grandmother again after her daughter Kelly Osbourne revealed that she was expecting.

In an interview with The Talk while still with family in the US, Sharon talked about finding out about her daughter's pregnancy as well as her hopes for the family down the road.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne shares decades old Osbourne family video from the archives

Speaking with Mel B and Vanessa Feltz, she also gushed over her son Jack Osbourne, who is expecting his fourth child, but indicated that there was more to come.

"You're going to be a grandma again and again and again," Mel said, to which Sharon responded: "Yeah, I'm gonna end up with five.

"But I don't think that's the end. It's just the beginning I think," expressing her hope that there would be more grandchildren in the future.

Sharon shared her hope for more grandkids

Sharon admitted that everyone was in tears after Kelly broke the news to them, and her husband Ozzy was the first to cry.

Asked how Kelly told them her news, the daytime star explained: "She did it over the phone! She was away, she was with her guy, and she called us and told her 'I've got something to tell you,' and I was a bit like 'Oh no, what is it now?' But it was great news.

"We all cried. Her dad was the first one to cry. It's just a blessing. It's a real blessing."

When asked how Kelly was doing, she replied: "She's doing great! Now she's further along it's a real reality for her and she's really over the moon."

Kelly broke the news of her pregnancy on social media

Talking of her role as a grandmother, she lovingly said: "I just think what goes on at grandma's, stays at grandma's. I just have the kids and I spoil them rotten, and then they go back to dad and I tell them - don't say a word!"

