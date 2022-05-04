Sharon Osbourne's future on TV revealed after return to Ozzy and shock Covid diagnosis The reality TV star is telling all

Sharon Osbourne is going through a tumultuous period of time at the moment, currently in the United States as she cares for husband Ozzy Osbourne, who was recently diagnosed with Covid.

MORE: Jack Osbourne shares touching video of dad Ozzy amid new health update

And while he has largely recovered, the TV star announced on TalkTV that in a shocking turn of events, she and her daughter Kelly contracted the virus as well.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne speaks candidly about being fired from The Talk

However, her career keeps on going strong despite the diagnosis, as it was announced that she will be the focus of an upcoming docuseries.

The Fox Nation show, titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, will premiere in September and primarily chronicle her controversial departure from CBS' The Talk.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares heartfelt message updating fans on Ozzy Osbourne's health

"The four-part program will feature a candid and heartfelt look into Osbourne's personal and professional life, highlighting how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk," the press statement reads.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman commented: "We are excited to be the place that Sharon chose to tell her incredible story.

Sharon will open up in the Fox Nation docuseries about her departure from The Talk

"From her remarkable career as a music manager, to creating television's first celebrity reality show, to her dramatic exit from The Talk, Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all."

Sharon herself commented on the news, saying: "FOX Nation subscribers will have an unbridled look into the toll the cancel culture phenomenon had on my life and career.

MORE: Carrie Ann Inaba asks for prayers after health update on Sharon Osbourne's husband Ozzy

MORE: Piers Morgan supports Sharon Osbourne after 'worrying' Ozzy Osbourne news

"I hope telling my story for the first time will help audiences understand the impact this movement can have on individuals and families."

Chatting to Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV, Sharon revealed on Tuesday that her daughter Kelly Osbourne now has Covid, as does she.

The TV star shared that everyone in her family was now Covid positive

Jeremy responded: "So having got him back to health, I hope the rocker's going to get out of his bed and out of his self pity and look after you now Mrs O?" "Maybe," she replied laughing. "We'll see. I'm doing okay."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.