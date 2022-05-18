Where is Kelly Ripa? Absence from LIVE! explained The TV star is out with her husband

Kelly Ripa's fans were slightly saddened when it was revealed that for the entire week, Ryan Seacrest would be going at Live with Kelly and Ryan with a slew of guest co-hosts instead.

However, the TV host is purported to only be gone for a little while and will soon be back to delight fans on their screens each morning.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's heartwarming video with Mark Consuelos

Kelly recently revealed that she was actually in Los Angeles with her husband Mark Consuelos, posting a slew of clips on her social media.

She announced her return from quarantine the previous week with a series of videos from a Beverly Hills terrace with an incredible panoramic view of Wilshire Boulevard and the Los Angeles skyline.

The morning show host is diving right back into "normal life" since her Covid diagnosis on Mother's Day, jokingly referring to herself as "the comeback kid" in a new selfie.

The star could also possibly be in LA working on her latest project with her husband, seeing them reunite on screens once more for a special family-oriented task.

The TV star is currently in Los Angeles

The two will be executive producing and starring in a new Disney+ series titled Family Reboot, slated to debut on June 15.

The TV stars are parents of three kids themselves, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, and in their new show, they'll help families rediscover their old bonds.

According to People: "The upcoming six-part series follows families as they leave behind their busy lives for a weeklong trip where they'll bond through a combination of fun games and meaningful conversations.

"The journey begins with parents and children ditching their phones, laptops and other devices and finding their way to their accommodations with only a paper map in hand.

Kelly and Mark will headline the new Disney+ series

"Upon arrival, a Family Reboot guide greets the family and informs them about their first activity: finding the key to their house for the week," further working on reaffirming their relationships through a series of fun and meaningful activities.

