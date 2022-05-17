Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has a big year ahead - and it's bittersweet for her family The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is a doting mom

Kelly Ripa often documents her family's milestones on Live with Kelly and Ryan, where her three children have grown up in front of viewers' eyes.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares unfortunate message with fans amid Covid battle

And next month is set to be an emotional - and joyous - occasion for the TV star, as her only daughter Lola legally becomes an adult.

Lola turns 21 on June 16, and the notoriously private daughter of Kelly and Mark Consuelos no doubt has something special planned for her milestone day.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa opens up about Covid battle

Lola is in her final year at college, studying at New York University, just like her older brother Michael Consuelos.

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns fans with beautiful new photo featuring all three of her children

MORE: Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

The 20-year-old is based in Brooklyn where she works alongside studying, as revealed by her mom in a recent episode of Live.

Wanting to make sure her children benefited from the independent lifestyle college offers, Kelly previously opened up about her parenting method after her oldest two flew the nest.

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is turning 21 next month

Lola was told that she wasn't able to come home by her famous mother, to ensure that she settled in properly to college.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reunites with son Joaquin - but she's not impressed!

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares a new glimpse inside her bedroom at incredible New York townhouse

During an interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the star explained: "College is where you start establishing yourself as an independent person, so when you send your kid away to college, if your kid stays local… if she feels homesick, I have to say to her, 'You can't come home. You have to work it out.'"

She continued: "I treat it like long distance. I did the same thing for my son… My main concern was, 'I don't know if you should be this close to home because I don't want you using home like it's your home. I want this to be your experience.'"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is incredibly close to her only daughter

Kelly didn't have anything to worry about with Lola, who settled into university life straight away.

MORE: David Muir makes emotional return to GMA to pay tribute to co-star

MORE: David Muir sparks concern with dangerous career move

All three of Kelly's children recently appeared on Live for a Mother's Day special, which was extra special for the TV favorite, as her youngest son Joaquin is now living in Michigan, the first in the family to move states for college.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.