Kelly Ripa marks heart-warming celebration involving her beloved pet dog

Kelly Ripa delighted her fans with a heartwarming update on Sunday alongside her family dog Chewie, who celebrated her birthday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared the news on her Instagram feed alongside a spectacular selfie snuggled up with her furry companion.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Happy birthday to the grandest dame, CHEWIE! You wouldn’t know by the looks of it, but we sure are glad we found each other!"

The 51-year-old's husband, Mark Consuelos was quick to weigh in on the post of his girls. He penned: "Chewie!!!" in the comments of the post, and added "Chewbacca Maria Consuelos," for clarification.

Kelly rescued the pup in 2021

Fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the sweet post. One of Kelly's 3.2 million followers replied: "oh my CUTENESS… Happy bday Chewie."

A second penned: "I love chewie." A third penned: "HB pup… and hope you feeling ok. Big love to both of you. Xx."

A fourth said: "Oh my gawwwwd, Happy Birthday Chewseph!!! Love you!!!!" A fifth added: "Sweet Chewie!"

Kelly and Mark got married in 1996

Double celebrations were in order at the Ripa household as Kelly announced she was out of quarantine after contracting Covid during the Mother's Day weekend.

At the time of her positive test result, Kelly took to her Instagram account, she penned: "Hey there, unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend."

She went on to assure fans that she would be okay and back on TV soon, detailing that: "Fortunately I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and today's show was already pre-taped last week."

The star was glowing in her update

The mom-of-three expressed her anticipation of getting back to work as soon as it is safe, saying that: "I am taking all necessary precautions and looking forward to returning to normal life as soon as the standard quarantine time is over."

Jesting about her situation, the star added: "On a lighter note, I did receive the peace and quiet I requested for Mother's Day."

At the weekend, she announced her return from quarantine with a series of videos from a Beverly Hills terrace.

The star revealed she was jumping straight back into "normal life" and shared a stunning sun-kissed selfie.

Captioning the image, she penned: "The comeback kid who doesn't get out much."

