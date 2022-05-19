Ali Wentworth details 'scariest' interruption she faced while on a hike The star had no idea how to react

Ali Wentworth is not always one with nature! The star opened up about a terrifying moment while out hiking, and she's not so sure she handled it well.

The actress stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her new book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, when her and Drew's conversation took a turn for the scary.

The two began to recall a hike Ali took with one of her good friends, which had a totally unexpected interruption, to which she reacted even more unexpectedly.

"We went on a hike, we went on these mountains… so we see a bear walking," she began by saying.

Though undoubtedly a paralyzing moment, the mother-of-two can certainly laugh about it now, and hilariously reenacted the encounter, acting out her less than appropriate solution to the creature they faced.

She explained the issue was there are two different reactions one should have depending on whether the bear one sees is brown or black, either you cower down in fear, or the very opposite, try to scare it.

Ali recalls the terrifying experience

The problem was, as Ali said: "I didn't know which was which." She resolved to do both, standing tall and growling at the bear, while simultaneously crouching down and covering her head with her arms to best protect herself.

While a wildlife expert might have disagreed with her tactics, the crisis was averted, and she said: "The bear took one look at us and was like, 'I'm so not interested in you two people,' and kept going."

Ali revealed she's far more into clamming than hiking

Still, she admitted: "It's the scariest thing in the world, it's what I imagine swimming with sharks is, to actually be this close to an animal in the wild."

Ali maintained she's an animal lover nonetheless, but prefers calmer, more sedentary ones, going on to tell Drew how "clamming" is one of her favorite pastimes.

