George Stephanopoulos' candid clip from home leaves fans in stitches The couple constantly joke around with each other

George Stephanopoulos has made a name for himself as a serious journalist with a well-known sense of humor, usually opting for witty comments over laugh-out-loud jokes.

However, in a new clip shared by wife Ali Wentworth, fans got to see a new side of George that quickly had them joining him.

George Stephanopoulos surprises Michael Strahan live on air

The podcast host shared a video of her husband at home, clearly engaged with something that left him in fits of laughter.

While fans are used to seeing him chuckle or laugh along, this was a moment of hysterics that proved to be quite new for the TV anchor.

"It's just…this thing, I think it's the funniest thing in the world," he said through tears, immediately devolving into more laughter as everyone around him laughed too.

Ali shared the clip by saying: "Laughter is key to our health! On the final season of my podcast #GoAskAli I discuss the science of laughter!

George's moment of laughter proved to be infectious with fans

"We all need humor!!! This video of my husband always makes me giggle…."

While comments were few, they all comprised of the crying laughing emoji as fans agreed the clip made them giggle as well.

One wrote: "You have the best audience!! Love his uncontrollable laugh," and another shared in her sentiment, saying: "It's making me giggle too."

The Good Morning America star is usually seen as the more stoic member of the pair, but Ali relishes in sharing some of his lighter moments with her fans.

He made another rare social media appearance recently as his wife posted another picture of him walking down the street, looking all happy and relaxed.

The GMA anchor looked as happy as could be in the photo Ali shared

"Heading into the weekend like…." the Go Ask Ali host captioned the image.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Go George!" while another wrote: "Is that the 'I don't have to work this weekend' strut?" GMA's official Instagram page also responded with a series of hand raising emojis.

