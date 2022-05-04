Ali Wentworth melts hearts with sweetest video during New York outing The GMA anchor and podcast star are doting parents to two teenage daughters

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth never stand still with their busy careers and have an equally full home life with their two teenage daughters.

However, things might get even busier for the couple if Ali has anything to do with it! The TV star shared an adorable video on Instagram this week showing a cart full of puppies being pulled along the street.

"I want them all!" the star captioned the post. Ali and George are already proud dog owners to Cooper, who often appears on social media with the couple.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

The TV star recently opened up about a confrontation she had at Central Park with Cooper, where she came to the defense of another small dog.

During an appearance as guest co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan, she said she noticed some anti-social behavior involving a dog and a puppy, and she couldn't help but step in.

She said: "I don't know about you but I'm not a confrontational person which is probably why I have been married for 20 years.

Ali Wentworth shared a sweet video teasing she wanted another puppy

"Usually, dogs in the park… there's heated things, it can get scary. But there was this couple walking their little Golden Retriever puppy and all of a sudden this dog came barreling over and attacked the puppy.

"Then the guy took his dog off the puppy and said: 'You've got to be careful when you have your dog on a leash, they get really aggressive'.

"He did this thing where he kind of turned around and walked away and I thought to myself 'Ali, don't get involved…' But it's my cause!"

Ali and George with their daughters Elliott and Harper

"So I went after him and I said: 'Excuse me, I saw what happened and let me tell you something. Your dog attacked that puppy and I saw everything and it's not fair and how dare you victimize him…"

As the viewers cheered Ali on, she continued: "Everyone in the dog park started clapping and I had one of those moments. I've never been able to drop the mike but I dropped the leash and walked away!"

The author lives on the Upper East Side of Manhattan with her husband George and their daughters Elliott and Harper.

