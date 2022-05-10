George Stephanopoulos returns to social media in support of wife Ali Wentworth Welcome back to the ABC star!

George Stephanopoulos hasn't had much of a presence on social media, leaving a majority of his updates for his appearances on Good Morning America.

The journalist finally ended his over five-year-long social media drought with a post in support of his wife Ali Wentworth and her new book.

He shared a picture of himself standing with Ali in the GMA studios, where she made an appearance to talk about her book Ali's Well That Ends Well.

"Always fun when @therealaliwentworth stops by the office - #AlisWellThatEndsWell is out TODAY!!!" he captioned his post, and fans were left abuzz by his return.

"Welcome back to Instagram @gstephanopoulos!" the official GMA Instagram handle wrote, with a fan also saying: "Wooohoooo!! You're back on Instagram & Ali's book is out!! What a great day!!"

A third commented: "Love this couple! Ali always makes me laugh & makes my day!!!" And one also added: "I was glued to my tv during this segment!"

George returned to Instagram to support Ali's new release

Ali made a hilarious appearance on GMA's latest installment, constantly quipping back and forth with her husband, who was simply left speechless a majority of the time.

Throughout the entire interview, though, no one was having more fun than Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, frequently left in splits by Ali's quick-wittedness and her repartee with George.

Ali also shared that she didn't let George read her book, based on her experiences during the quarantine, till right before it was published "for divorce reasons, for legal reasons."

"That's because he did one thing with my first book," she explained. "He said 'you know what would be really funny?'

The actress and author has been promoting her new book

"And I said 'woahohoh', I don't say to you 'you know what would be a better question for Putin?' So you just stay in your lane, buddy, and I will stay in my lane."

