Celine Dion shares heartbreaking message after sad death – 'Kiss René for me'

Celine Dion has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her former publicist, Francine Chaloult, following her sad death at the age of 82 on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil can be seen holding his wife's hand.

"Conductor of show business, you masterfully directed the artists who agreed to play a Symphony of Friendship composed by you," Celine began her message.

"Endearing press secretary, funny and generous, communications strategist, your determination was scary and nothing and no one could resist you. You demanded top billing and spectacular media coverage. The journalists knew it and respected a score written by you.

Celine shared a picture feature Francine and her late husband René

"It is now up to all of us to orchestrate your Farewell Symphony. Now glued-tight against Georges-Hébert, your great love found again, enjoy the show without false notes that we offer you, with a heavy heart and a blurred look."

She continued: "I know you will continue to take care of us mom. You have taught and given me a lot; I loved you, I love you and will always love you... Celine xx…"

As she finished her tribute, she heartbreakingly asked her: "P.S. Can I ask you one last little favour? Kiss Rene for me..."

René Angélil passed away in early 2016

The sad news was announced by Liberal MP Pierre Arcand on Tuesday evening.

"It is with sadness that I wish to inform you of the death of my wife Dominique’s mother. Mrs. Francine Chaloult would have been 83 years old on June 5th.

"During her career, she was the most extraordinary press attaché representing all the great artists of Quebec. She did her job with passion," Pierre Arcand wrote in his Facebook page.