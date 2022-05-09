Celine Dion looks glowing in rare photo amid health woes - fans react

Celine Dion gave her fans new hope with regard to her health, after sharing a new photo in which she looks remarkably glowing.

In the snap, the singer posed with her three sons in celebration of Mother's Day, and fans were quick to praise how well she looks. One wrote: "You look so good Queen. We can't wait for your return," while another said: "Beautiful photo" and another agreed: "You look so good."

WATCH: Celine spoke about the situation on Instagram

Despite looking radiant, the end of April saw Celine issue an update on her ongoing health woes, explaining: "Here we are again. I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time. First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too.

"The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better but it’s going very slow. It's very frustrating for me. I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasms and it’s taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped," the singer concluded.

Celine has been suffering from severe muscle spasms and while she says she's on the mend, she continued: "I need to be in top shape when I'm on stage, I honestly can't wait but I'm just not there yet.

Celine's fans said she looked well in brand new photo

"All I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

The My Heart Will Go On singer hasn't spoken about the cause of her muscle spasms, but a doctor explained they could be caused by stress, thyroid disease, over-exercising or an imbalance of electrolytes.

Celine Dion says she hopes to return to the stage soon

Whatever is behind Celine's health struggles, we're wishing her a speedy recovery.

