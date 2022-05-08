Celine Dion shares rare photo with her sons during tour hiatus The My Heart Will Go On singer is a doting mom-of-three

Celine Dion is a devoted mom to her three sons, René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson, who she share with late husband René Angelil.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker has been going through a difficult time at present, as she's suffering from health issues that have resulted in her having to postpone her tour.

However, on Sunday she had reason to be cheerful as she celebrated Mother's Day at home with her children.

VIDEO: Celine Dion's health battle explained

The award-winning star took to Instagram to share a rare photo of them together, alongside a heartfelt message, touching upon motherhood and the tragic war in Ukraine.

She wrote: "This Mother’s Day, I feel very fortunate to be able to be with my children, and I think about mothers in Ukraine and around the world who have lost their children… and for those mothers who constantly worry about how to keep their children safe... and for those mothers who devote every ounce of their energy just to provide their children with the bare necessities of life.

"These mothers truly are the courageous ones, and I dedicate this Mother's Day to all of them. We pray that they will find peace and comfort for their families. - Celine xx…"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Have a lovely day Celine," while another wrote: "Beautiful photo." A third added: "Beautiful photo and message."

Celine Dion shared a new photo on Mother's Day with her three sons

Celine loves nothing more than being a mom and while she's notoriously private, she has previously spoken out about her journey to motherhood.

Celine and René Angelil tried for six years to conceive before the singer took a break from singing in early 2000 to focus on starting a family. She later became pregnant with her first son through IVF, giving birth to René-Charles in 2001.

At the time, she told ABC News: "I think we are very blessed to have the opportunity and a blessing to be a mother. I think when you are - when you have a child, it's like there's another heart that grows inside of you. You have this like second heart."

The singer is a doting mom to three sons, including twins Eddy and Nelson

The couple went on to try for a second child, and tragically suffered a miscarriage before welcoming twins Eddy and Nelson in 2010. "I’ve worked hard for nearly 30 years and I feel like only now is it paying off in terms of happiness. But the only reward that would mean anything to me is my children. There’s nothing that can top being a mother," she told Daily Mail.

She also told the publication that her twins were named after two incredibly inspirational heroes - Nelson Mandela and Eddy Marnay.

The singer has taken a hiatus following her health battle

"They were a little jaundiced at first, so we had to stay in the hospital, but they were fine. We named Nelson after Nelson Mandela and Eddy after my other hero, Eddy Marnay, who wrote all my French songs for me at the beginning of my career," she explained.

When Celine's husband tragically died in 2016, Celine was left to raise her children alone.

Speaking out about this to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "When he left, he came inside of all of my kids' hearts and mine, he gave the rest of his 50 per cent for me to be complete, to continue the rest of my life, to feel strong and to believe that I can still do this and he will always be with me. I feel stronger. I stand up for my kids and I feel like I'm the leader of the family."

