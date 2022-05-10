Celine Dion announces incredible tour news to her fans amid recovery The Power of Love songstress has returned!

Celine Dion is proof that you can't keep a legend down for long as she delighted fans by taking to social media to announce that she was finally returning.

MORE: Celine Dion looks glowing in rare photo amid health woes - fans react

After a period of uncertainty, the Canadian songstress shared the final postponed dates for six of the shows from her Courage tour, now taking place in 2023.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

She will return to perform in Paris in September of that year, and while more dates haven't been shared with fans, it's a step in the right direction towards making her comeback on the stage.

Celine broke the hearts of many when she shared in late April that she would be unable to fulfill the full requirements of her tour in Europe.

MORE: Celine Dion pays emotional tribute to Guy Lafleur with rare photograph of son Rene-Charles

Speaking to her fans, she said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time.

Celine shared the first batch of postponed tour dates

"First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too."

She seemed to be on the verge of tears in the clip, continuing: "The good news is that I'm doing a little bit better but it's going very slow. It's very frustrating for me.

MORE: Celine Dion's $1.2m Vegas home where she's recovering from debilitating health condition

MORE: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting career news involving unexpected stars

"I'm getting treatment from my doctors, taking medication, but I'm still experiencing some spasms and it's taking a lot longer for me to recover than I had hoped."

The My Heart Will Go On performer emotionally added: "I wanted to let you know that I'm sorry for this news… by now I am convinced that you should be so fed up with all of this, and waiting for so long.

The singer announced that her European tour dates would be postponed or canceled

"But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.