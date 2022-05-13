Céline Dion celebrates amazing milestone after new tour update The star has an exciting announcement!

Céline Dion is going from strength to strength since her recent health struggles and on Thursday the star shared a very impressive career milestone with her fans.

MORE: Celine Dion looks glowing in rare photo amid health woes - fans react

Taking to her Instagram account, the singing sensation shared an epic throwback of a clip from a special behind-the-scenes look at her music video I'm Alive, which was filmed 20 years ago.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celine Dion on the verge of tears as she announces tour news

Captioning the clip was the message: "#Throwback to 20 years ago this month when Celine filmed the “I’m Alive” music video, fun times! Recently, the video hit the legendary mark of 300 MILLION views on @youtube! Thanks to all of you for watching… probably more than once! - Team Celine."

READ: Celine Dion on verge of tears while sharing update on health difficulties

RELATED: Celine Dion's 'severe and persistent muscle spasms': a doctor explains the cause

In the video, the mother-of-three looked sensational as she donned a variety of iconic looks.

Céline is a doting mother-of-three

One of the exquisite ensembles saw the star in a bronze satin gown which, with material attached to her fingers, created elegant wings as she strutted on set.

Céline also wore a dazzling strapless gown of silver sparkles which was matched with silver strappy shoes and hoop earrings in the same shade.

In the video, Céline was also captured looking equally fabulous in a pink vest and blue flared jeans.

Fans couldn't wait to comment on the thrilling throwback. One penned: "An iconic masterpiece. Congrats Queen!" A second replied: "Love you my idol.

Céline spoke out on Mothers Day about the crisis in Ukraine

"A third wrote: "This song is so full of joy! I love performing it!" A fourth replied: "Love you Céline."

A fifth added: "This song has helped me a lot the song is beautiful."

The 54-year-old had more career news last week as she revealed the final postponed dates for her tour Courage which will now take place in 2023.

Taking to her Instagram with a video filmed from inside her home, Céline said: "Hi everyone. Well, here we are again. I'm so sorry that we have to change our tour plans for Europe one more time.

"First, we had to move the shows because of the pandemic, and now it is my health issues that is causing us to postpone some shows and unfortunately, we have to cancel some too."

During the message, the star reassured fans she is getting better, but very slowly after still suffering from spasms despite having treatment from the doctor and medication.

She added finally: "But all I can say is that I'm doing my very best to get back to the level that I need to be so that I can give 100 percent at my shows because that is what you deserve."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.