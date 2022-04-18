Inside Amanda Holden's cosy Easter weekend with Simon Cowell The Britain's Got Talent judges celebrated together

Like many of us, Amanda Holden is making the most of the Easter Bank Holiday – but this year, the Britain's Got Talent judge has jetted off to Santa Monica to celebrate the occasion with close friend Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Accompanied by her family, Amanda took to social media to share a series of envy-inducing pictures showing the impressive dining spread, her poolside glamour and a snap of herself chilling in her loungewear clothes with Simon.

"#PrisonChic Easter snugs [Easter egg] Hope you all enjoyed the return of @BGT ?" she wrote in the caption as the show returned to our screens this weekend.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Beautiful photo nice to see the relaxed side." Another said: "Loving your lounge suit where is it from, hard to find nice summer ones."

A third post read: "Snug as a bug in a rug. Lovely to be cosy!! I have loved both programmes so far. Laughter, tears and goosebumps!! Fab!!! So glad it's back… great for my mental health!!"

Amanda spent Easter weekend at Simon's US home

Earlier on, Amanda posted a series of photos of herself looking incredible as she basked in the Californian sun. The 51-year-old star reclined on Santa Monica beach wearing chic denim shorts and an animal print bikini top in a stylish beige hue.

During the weekend, the group were joined by Ayda Field, Terri Seymour and many other friends. As well as a picture-perfect spread, they enjoyed several Easter-themed games and also had a water slide erected in the garden.

Both Simon and Lauren hosted the BGT judge

"Perfect Easter," remarked Amanda, later adding: "The perfect Easter thanks to @simoncowell and the gorgeous #laurensilverman [heart emoji]."

