Kaley Cuoco couldn't be happier at this stage of her life, not only reveling in great reviews for the second season of The Flight Attendant, but also enjoying her relationship with new boyfriend Tom Pelphrey.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares unbelievable news amid relationship updates - fans react

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The actress took to social media to share that the two were enjoying each other's company with a fun day by the pool.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco celebrates beautiful wedding at incredible home ranch

She posted pictures of their water activities on her Instagram Stories, including one of the two sticking their tongues.

They both were in their swimsuits, with Tom wearing a pair of trunks and a baseball cap while Kaley tied her hair up in a bun and wore a red one-piece.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco gets new tattoo after going public with new love Tom Pelphrey

The star also posted an adorable selfie of them embracing at the edge of the pool as she kissed his cheek, with their dogs hanging around to get in on the fun.

Kaley and the Ozark star have been exploring more of their relationship and are clearly in a great place ever since they made their romance public earlier in the month.

Kaley and Tom posed for a poolside selfie

The two have shared several snaps of the adventures they've had together, including a recent one where they celebrated a friend's birthday at their farm.

Among the series of heartwarming photos, the most endearing of all however was one away from the animals, but still honoring arguably the most special pet.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco sparks marriage questions after posing up a storm in wedding dress

MORE: Kaley Cuoco shares bedroom selfie with Tom Pelphrey after revealing romance

In it, the Outer Range actor sported a black hoodie imprinted with a drawing of Kaley's late dog, Norman, who is the face of her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

She admitted when posting the photo that: "This melted my soul," along with a GIF that endearingly read: "My boys." Norman passed away in January of 2021, and in a heartfelt tribute, his mom called him her: "Entire world for 14 years."

The couple enjoyed a fun day in the sun

Though Tom and Kaley only started dating a year later, he clearly already knows the way to his girlfriend's heart, and what means the most to her.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.