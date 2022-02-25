Kelly Ripa's husband and sons look so alike in never-before-seen celebratory family photos The couple's children are growing up so fast

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son, Joaquin, just rang in his 19th birthday, and with every year he looks more and more like his dad.

The teenager was celebrated by his big brother, Michael, 24, who shared a pair of snapshots on Instagram in which he, Joaquin and Mark posed for some birthday photos.

With their brown hair, dark complexions and muscular physiques the threesome could easily pass for brothers.

He simply captioned the post: "Happy birthday to the King," and he was immediately inundated with fans commenting on their likeness and their dashing good looks.

"3 of the handsomest [sic] men in the world," wrote one, while another added: "Three good looking men right there," and a third said: "Gorgeous pic.. can’t decide which of the 3 is most handsome! Great genes."

Both Kelly and Mark - who are also proud parents to daughter, Lola - paid tribute to their youngest child with a selection of photos celebrating Joaquin's life so far.

Joaquin, his brother Michael and dad Mark Consuelos look so alike

The mom-of-three also addressed the birthday on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It seems like yesterday," she said as co-host Ryan Seacrest joked that he is now a college student wrestling at a Division 1 school.

Joaquin is in a wrestling program at the University of Michigan and Kelly can't quite believe how far he has come.

Kelly shared a series of throwback photos to show how much Joaquin has changed

"When you see how tiny he is in his first wrestling tournament, he's so skinny and so tiny. And I was like, 'Hopefully this is just a phase.' But compared to now, I just can't really explain it to you," she added.

"You blink, and when parents would say this to me, I would tune them out because they would say, 'You know, the days are long but the years are short.' And I'm sitting there with three kids going, 'The years are long too!' You know what I mean? And then suddenly you blink and they're gone."

