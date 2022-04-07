Kelly Ripa makes tongue-in-cheek remark about her age in new photo that gets fans talking The Live with Kelly and Ryan star met her husband on the set of All My Children

Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are the envy of many when it comes to their appearance – as they both just never age!

READ: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

And what's more, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star had quite the reaction to a recent comment about her husband's appearance – proving she isn't afraid to poke fun of herself.

The TV favorite had shared a picture of the Riverdale star relaxing outside at a restaurant in New York City.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa looks unrecognisable following bold transformation

Kelly's followers were quick to comment on just how youthful the actor looked, with Gary Janetti writing: "Why does he never age?"

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares thoughts on shock Will Smith Oscars moment

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son looks thoroughly unimpressed in amazing throwback photo

Kelly was quick to respond, replying: "@garyjanetti because I age for both of us. Ask all the doctors………"

Among the replies to the star's comments, one wrote: "You look amazing too," while another wrote: "You haven't aged in years." A third added: "You don't age either!"

Kelly Ripa had the best reaction to her husband Mark Consuelos' ageless photo

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year.

MORE: Kelly Ripa reveals incredible transformation ahead of the Oscars

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family celebrate news related to son Joaquin's time at college

The TV star in the past has described falling for Mark, as "love at first sight". "I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew," she said in an interview with SiriusXM's Radio.

"I wasn't looking to get married... but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before - like I saw it. And I don't believe in any of that, but now I do. Because of that moment."

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

The pair live in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a beautiful townhouse, and are doting parents to three grown-up children, Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares new details from family vacation following return

MORE: Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

They recently became empty nesters after their youngest son went off to college.

This was a big change for the family, as Joaquin is the first of Kelly and Mark's children to go to college away from home, opting to study at the University of Michigan.

The celebrity couple became empty nesters last year

Their oldest two children, Michael and Lola, both chose to study at New York University.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos shares incredible pool-side photo from vacation with famous parents

MORE: Kelly Ripa's Thanksgiving dinner statement has been dividing fans

Michael graduated from college in 2020 and is now following in the footsteps of his famous parents as an actor, appearing in Riverdale last year as a younger version of his dad's character Hiram Lodge.

Lola, meanwhile, is still studying, but is also interested in the performing arts.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.