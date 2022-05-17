Carrie Underwood wows in ripped shorts for long-awaited announcement The country music singer divided fans with her news

Carrie Underwood shared some long-awaited news with fans on Monday – but many were left divided by her announcement.

The country music singer pulled out all the stops to make sure she looked incredible for her big reveal, rocking a pair of tiny, two-tone denim shorts that featured a frayed hem and ripped detailing on her thighs. Carrie added a matching denim jacket with silver fringing across the sleeves, which she wore over a nude-colored tasseled crop top that highlighted her sculpted abs.

Accessorizing with a statement silver necklace, drop earrings, a sparkling microphone, and a guitar, Carrie revealed that she is taking her upcoming new album, Denim & Rhinestones, on the road.

Sharing the news of her epic 43-date US tour, Carrie captioned the fun clip on Instagram: "I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at carrieunderwoodofficial.com. LET'S GOO!"

Sharing a second post that featured all 43 dates, Carrie revealed that she would have a very special guest on tour with her, writing: "Come see me on THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR this fall through next spring, along with my special guest @jimmieallen!"

Carrie rocked double-denim for her fun tour announcement

While many of her followers were delighted with the news, there were some who expressed their disappointment that their city didn't make the list.

"No Canadian dates at all!?!? Extremely disappointing. All of your previous tours have included Canada," replied one fan.

A second said: "So heartbroken for the first time!!! There's no #birminghamAl." A third asked: "What about the UK?" A fourth begged: "Please extend the tour to Australia!"

Carrie will be joined by special guest Jimmie Allen

Of course, Carrie may add more destinations at a later date, but at the moment, her tour will see her perform in Minneapolis, New Orleans, Miami, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle, and many more.

Kicking off on October 15 in Greenville, SC, Carrie will play several dates through to November, before taking a break for the holidays. She will return to the stage in early 2023 with February and March dates.

