Sofia Vergara sets pulses racing in jaw-dropping summer dress

Sofia Vergara always sports the sexiest looks and on Thursday it was no different as she wowed followers in a stunning summer ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family actress looked incredible as she snapped herself in a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.

WATCH: Judges Sofia and Heidi show off their America's Got Talent finale outfits

Sofia completed her look with heavy, dark eye makeup and a touch of deep red lipstick.

In the selfie, taken in a large mirror, the star gave followers a glimpse inside her stunning home.

Sofia wowed followers with the sultry look

Sofia's stunning white kitchen looked perfect, illuminated by a large gold light fixture in the centre of the vast room.

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, the star shares her $10.6million Beverley Hills villa with her husband Joe Manganiello, and the impressive property spans 11,400 ft.

On Wednesday, Sofia impressed fans again with a stunning clip she posted to her Instagram whilst she was on the set of America's Got Talent.

Videoed as she cuddled up to renowned supermodel Heidi Klum, Sofia looked incredible wearing a Dolce and Gabanna set, which had a black strapless corset top and was embellished with large silver gems.

She matched the look with a Xiv karats ring and long silver earrings from Untamed Petals.

Heidi also looked gorgeous sporting a bright pink and green floral Dolce and Gabanna minidress and strappy black shoes with a hollow gold heel.

Sofia and Heidi on the set of America's got talent

Captioning the post Sofia wrote: "Te quiero muchooo @heidiklum," with three heart eyes.

Fans couldn't get enough of the perfect pair and left glowing messages in response to multiple snaps of the pair.

One fan commented: "Perfect photo." Another replied: "Two gorgeous and lovely ladies." A third penned: "I LOVE YOU GUYS."

Another commented: "The heat." Another wrote: "Las Bellas." Another penned: "You and Heidi Klum are so cute." Another replied: "Sofia IS always perfection."

