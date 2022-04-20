Sofia Vergara stuns in figure-hugging dress for America's Got Talent auditions The AGT star is gearing up for the show's return

Sofia Vergara teased the return of America's Got Talent by showcasing her incredible figure in a backstage selfie.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows in sultry bikini - and fans go wild

The 49-year-old looked gorgeous in a red sequined strapless gown that highlighted her famous curves as she posed for a seductive photo ahead of the final week of AGT auditions. Sofia accessorized with blinding red and silver jewels and wore her hair in soft waves.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum show off some unexpected moves on AGT

The Modern Family star shared the snapshot on Instagram on Wednesday, captioning the image: "Back in the auditorium !!! last week of auditions!!!! I [heart emoji] U @agt."

It wasn't long before the head-turning photo sparked a huge reaction from her adoring fanbase. "It's ridiculous how amazing you are. So drop dead gorgeous," gushed one follower.

MORE: Sofia Vergara's figure-skimming Oscars gown is basically a wedding dress

MORE: Sofia Vergara sizzles at the kids choice awards in figure-hugging outfit

A second said: "You are so beautiful and that is an amazing dress." Others compared the actress to Jessica Rabbit from the 1981 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Sofia looked incredible in her strapless dress

One replied: "Jessica rabbit with that dress and hair. Absolutely gorgeous," and another wrote: "You are Jessica Rabbit!"

Sofia will return to America's Got Talent for its seventeenth season on NBC on 31 May, alongside fellow judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel, with Terry Crews as host.

The four also recently reunited for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where AGT received the prize for Best Reality Show.

Sofia often shares her stunning AGT outfits online

Sofia recently gave fans another glimpse at one of the outfits she'd be wearing on the show. She wore a stunning Nadine Merabi black dress that highlighted her curves with a waist-cinching detail, featuring a dazzling sequined design and a feathered collar and hem at the bottom.

Sofia paired the gorgeous dress with sparkling diamond jewelry and stilettos to match, showing it off in a clip she posted of herself relaxing with the other judges backstage.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.