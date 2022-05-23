Congratulations are in order for Pointless star Richard Osman, who has announced his engagement!

The 51-year-old revealed the happy news in an interview with author Marion Keyes for The Guardian. He is set to tie the knot with Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver, 45.

"Is it true you are getting married?" Marion enquired. "Yes, exciting, isn't it?!" Richard replied.

The couple are believed to have first met at a dinner party in the summer of 2020. They sparked engagement rumours just last month when Ingrid was spotted with a sparkling emerald ring on her wedding finger.

Richard has announced his engagement to Ingrid Oliver

It will Richard's first marriage. He shares two older children, Ruby and Sonny, with his former partner and he previously spoke The Times about their time together, in light of his relationship with his own father, who left the family home when Richard was just ten.

The 51-year-old said: "When my partnership broke up, I did think, 'Oh God, this is going to be awful.'... I've seen my kids nonstop. It was quickly worked out it wasn't going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief. They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that."

The couple are thought to have met in the summer of 2020

In a separate interview with The Guardian, Richard recalled the painful moment that his dad left, explaining: "When I was ten and my dad called us into the living room and told us he was leaving [is the worst thing anyone has said to me]. No one has managed to top that. A big part of me is still in that room."

It comes after Richard confirmed he was leaving Pointless to focus on his novels. The Man Who Died Twice author announced his departure back in April, writing: "SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing.

Ingrid is well known to Doctor Who fans

"Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!"

Richard's future wife Ingrid, meanwhile, is best known for playing Petronella Osgood, a supporting character in Doctor Who. She is also one half of the comic double act, Watson and Oliver.

