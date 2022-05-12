Lucy Mecklenburgh predicted unusual engagement ring from Ryan Thomas years before proposal

Two years on from their engagement and Lucy Mecklenburgh is preparing to welcome her second child with her fiance Ryan Thomas.

The Games star popped the question during a trip to Italy in 2019, but it seems as though former TOWIE star Lucy already had a very good idea about what engagement rings she liked back in 2014. While Lucy was in Las Vegas for her friend Monica Cassidy's hen do, she shocked fans by Tweeting a picture of her left hand adorned with a big yellow square-shaped diamond on a pave band.

She accompanied the photo with the caption, "Oops!!! #whathappensinvegas," causing her excited followers to speculate about whether she was set to tie the knot. But a few hours later, she wrote: "Only joking guys! Deffo didn't get married in Vegas."

Fast-forward five years and Ryan got down on one knee over a romantic dinner in Positano, presenting Lucy with a giant yellow diamond engagement ring flanked by diamonds – and it's so similar to her Vegas rock! Perhaps the star gave her partner plenty of hints about her dream style before he proposed.

Lucy was pictured with a yellow diamond in 2014

Announcing their engagement to fans, Lucy shared a stunning shot of the couple celebrating after the sweet proposal, simply captioning it: "I said YES."

The couple got engaged in 2019

The couple have been dating since meeting on Bear Grylls' Celebrity Island in 2017, and they welcomed son Roman in March 2020. They were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, and New magazine has reported that Lucy wants her son and unborn baby girl to be old enough to be involved in their wedding day, so it's unlikely to happen in the immediate future.

The star's engagement ring from Ryan Thomas

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview in HELLO! Magazine, the 30-year-old said of her latest pregnancy: "Our baby girl is due in late spring – we can't wait.

"I had an inkling that I was having a girl, but I was a bit more unsure than with Roman. With him I just knew – I don't know why but even before we found out, I said: 'I know, one hundred per cent, it's a boy.'"

