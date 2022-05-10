5 The Games stars' very rare engagement and wedding photos revealed These stars tend to keep their big days private

The Games show has only just begun, but many viewers are already hooked to their TV screens. When Ryan Thomas and Olivia Attwood aren't facing off with other stars in the reality Olympic-style sports game show, what do their home lives look like?

While the likes of Max George, Wes Nelson and Kevin Clifton aren't married, some of the other stars have shared peeks into their engagements and weddings. Take a look back at the likes of Holly Willoughby and Christine McGuinness' fairytale wedding days and impressive engagement rings.

Holly Willoughby

Host Holly Willoughby got engaged to producer Dan Baldwin in 2006 after he popped the question with a gorgeous solitaire ring when she was in the bathtub at their new London home.

They tied the knot on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex. Holly looked beautiful in an ivory dress overlaid with French lace, featuring long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, which she slipped on for a second time to mark Kate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding.

Olivia Attwood

The couple got engaged in Dubai

Love Island star Olivia Attwood and her partner Bradley Dack got engaged in Dubai in 2019 with the TV star showing off her teardrop diamond ring and writing: "He must be crazy... Here’s to forever. I love you BD."

They had planned to marry in 2022, but have been forced to delay their nuptials twice so far. Speaking of cancelling her wedding for the second time, she said: "I don't want to do something and rush it," adding that Brad is recovering from injury and she has a busy work schedule.

Christine McGuinness

Christine shared a throwback photo on Mother's Day

Christine McGuinness has admitted her wedding day to Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness in 2011 was "overwhelming". The pair tied the knot at Thornton Manor in front of 200 guests, including best man and comedian Peter Kay.

But Christine revealed she only knew 20 of the guests. "The day itself was overwhelming. I didn’t really know anyone there, even though we had 200 guests. I didn’t have any friends to invite, and only 20 of the guests were my family. I was worrying about everyone else, as a lot of brides do, and I struggled to relax and enjoy the day," she wrote in her candid autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare.

The pair haven't shared many photos of their wedding day, but Christine did post a throwback of her rocking a strapless, ballgown-style wedding dress alongside her mum to mark Mother's Day.

Ryan Thomas

Ryan proposed during a trip to Italy

Actor Ryan Thomas and his fiancée Lucy Mecklenburgh got engaged in 2019, but they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair, who are expecting their second child together, have been dating since meeting on Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island in 2017.

They got engaged in June 2019 during a romantic getaway in Italy, with Ryan presenting his bride-to-be with a sparkling yellow diamond flanked by white diamonds on either side.

Lucrezia Millarini

There is little known about former Dancing On Ice star Lucrezia's love life but, according to her management, the journalist is married and lives with her husband in London.

She has shared rare peeks of her diamond engagement ring nestled next to a silver wedding band in selfies on Instagram.

