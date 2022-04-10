Alex Beresford announces engagement to fiancée Imogen McKay after romantic proposal

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, GMB weatherman Alex Beresford has revealed he is engaged to be married. Introducing fiancée Imogen McKay for the first time, Alex tells the magazine how the couple, who have been dating since August 2020, first met after a mutual friend set them up on a blind date.

"I'd been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship," recalls Alex, 41. "But I was adamant I didn't want to try a dating website. I'm of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.

"When I asked a friend if she knew anyone she thought I'd get on with, she cheekily replied, 'I do – but she's way too good for you.' I laughed and told her, 'She's the one that I want!' We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We've always been on the same page."

For their first date, 29-year-old Imogen, who grew up in Australia and works in e-commerce operations for a top London restaurant, headed down to Bristol where Alex lives and grew up.

"I'd never seen him on TV but refrained from looking him up because I wanted to find out for myself what he was like," she says. "When we met, it felt as if we'd known each other for ages. Holding hands and laughing together just came naturally."

Alex Beresford proposed to Imogen McKay in Majorca

After conducting a long-distance relationship between Bristol and London, former Dancing on Ice contestant Alex proposed on New Year's Day this year, while they were on holiday in Majorca.

"I took Imogen for a walk along the beach," he recalls. "The weather was sunny and warm, and the sea was crystal clear. 'This is it,' I thought. Imogen's not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I'd hidden inside my rucksack. When she turned around, I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment."

The couple met after being set up on a blind date

Now Alex and his bride-to-be are planning to return to Majorca for their wedding in September. Around 100 guests will help them celebrate their big day, and family and friends will play key roles in the ceremony – with Alex's 12-year-old son Cruz acting as ring bearer and a mini best man.

