Prince Harry: New confusion over his 'tell-all' memoir The Sussexes have also reportedly parted ways with their press secretary

There was great excitement last year when Penguin Random House revealed they would be releasing Prince Harry's "intimate and heartfelt memoir".

It was billed as "an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story" with Prince Harry writing "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become".

At the time, the publishers said they had "tentatively scheduled" its release for late 2022. However, there is now confusion over when the memoir will actually hit book shelves.

The Times' royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, reports that a spokesperson for Penguin Random House has confirmed that it does not yet have a publication date – and would not confirm whether or not the book would still be released this year.

Princ Harry has described his memoir as "intimate and heartfelt"

The Prince, 37, is reported to have received a multimillion-pound advance for the memoir. He is believed to be working on it with the American ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, who helped pen Andre Agassi’s autobiography. Harry is said to be donating the "proceeds" to charity.

While the reason for the delay is unclear, there had been some concerns it would overshadow the Queen's upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations – something that is no longer a concern.

Harry and Meghan are returning to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations

It also means that the celebrations could now also feature in the memoir, given that it is the first time the Sussexes will have been reunited with the royal family in more than two years.

Speaking previously about his "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir, Harry said: "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

It comes amid reports that Harry and Meghan have parted ways with their global press secretary, Toya Holness, who was appointed to the role in March last year after joining the couple's public relations team in October 2020.

