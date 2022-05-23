Kelly Ripa's son Michael's throwback photo will leave you doing a double take The LIVE! star is a mom-of-three

Kelly Ripa's son Michael Consuelos doesn't post on social media often, but when he does, it's usually laden with hilarity.

MORE: Kelly Ripa stuns with Hollywood-esque transformation - and wow

ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style

The oldest child of Kelly and Mark Consuelos took to his Instagram Stories with a rather unsettling photograph, although quite an intriguing one at that.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children steal the show on Live with Kelly and Ryan

He shared a throwback of himself as a child, excitedly posing for the camera with his tongue out and braces blared, showing off his blood-spattered T-shirt.

The white tee was covered with blood and featured an alien protruding through the chest, a work of clever costuming that paid homage to the sci-fi classic Alien.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's Hollywood project revealed as she takes break from LIVE!

He looked quite happy with his costume, even captioning his photo: "Back when I peaked," and fans surely would've gotten a laugh out of it.

The Riverdale star has had an eventful week, having recently participated in a delayed commencement ceremony for New York University, his official in-person graduation.

Michael's unsettling throwback is a nod to a sci-fi classic

Kelly and Mark were in attendance, cheering Michael on, with his younger siblings, Lola and Joaquin, also coming down to share in the proud family moment.

The 24-year-old shared photos from the event on social media, including a tongue-in-cheek post regarding his appearance.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin delights fans with move away from college for heartfelt family reunion

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares sweet videos of son's highly-anticipated graduation

In the photo, the NYU alum poked fun at the size of his head, writing: "My head was not built for these stupid hats." He still looked dapper, however, in his mortarboard hat and purple gown, which was worn over a smart suit.

Kelly's children all grew up in New York City, and lived for many years with their parents in their gorgeous townhouse on the Upper East Side.

The oldest Consuelos kid recently graduated from NYU

Now they have all branched out to live their own independent lives, as Michael and Lola both live in Brooklyn while Joaquin is studying at the University of Michigan. While the parents are slowly getting used to becoming empty nesters, they frequently jet off to spend time with their kids.



Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.