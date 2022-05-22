Kelly Ripa stuns with Hollywood-esque transformation - and wow

Matthew Moore
Kelly Ripa is currently out in LA, and while she was there she was treated to a Hollywood-esque transformation – see the photo
Kelly Ripa always looks glamorous, but during the week she really upped her glam when she was treated to a Hollywood-esque makeover.
The Live! With Kelly and Ryan presenter has been in Los Angeles as she prepares to host the Generation Gap. Kelly reposted an image from her stylist's Instagram page showcasing her transformation, and she looked dazzling in a slinky top and with her blonde locks styled to perfection. Her gorgeous tresses were plumped full of volume as they gently flowed down her face.
And to top off her glamorous makeover, she wore a small necklace that perfectly enhanced the look.
She had a simple caption for her post, as it read: "Hollywoodland #2022," but fans still went wild in the comments.
"Looking GREAT," enthused one, while another simply added: "Hottie," alongside a string of flame emojis, and a third penned: "So pretty Kelly!"
Many others raved about how "gorgeous" or "stunning" or "perfect" the mom-of-three looked – and we can't disagree!
Kelly's transformation stunned fans
Kelly's new show has been described as a "comedy quiz show that groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other's generations."
It will launch on 7 July at 9pm and promises to be a fun, family addition to the popular network.
Kelly did take a break from filming recently to return to New York where her son, Michael, finally graduated after two years of delays.
Her new show will test family knowledge
The entire family gathered for the event, including Kelly and Mark's other two children, Lola and Joaquin too.
Michael was one of thousands of New York University graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.
His proud parents shared several videos and photos of the very special day on social media, much to the delight of their fans.
