Kelly Ripa stuns with Hollywood-esque transformation - and wow The Live! with Kelly and Ryan presenter is in LA

Kelly Ripa always looks glamorous, but during the week she really upped her glam when she was treated to a Hollywood-esque makeover.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin delights fans with move away from college for heartfelt family reunion

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan presenter has been in Los Angeles as she prepares to host the Generation Gap. Kelly reposted an image from her stylist's Instagram page showcasing her transformation, and she looked dazzling in a slinky top and with her blonde locks styled to perfection. Her gorgeous tresses were plumped full of volume as they gently flowed down her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with unexpected transformation

And to top off her glamorous makeover, she wore a small necklace that perfectly enhanced the look.

SEE: Kelly Ripa shares sweet videos of son's highly-anticipated graduation

READ: Kelly Ripa's son Michael makes tongue-in-cheek comment about his appearance during graduation ceremony

She had a simple caption for her post, as it read: "Hollywoodland #2022," but fans still went wild in the comments.

"Looking GREAT," enthused one, while another simply added: "Hottie," alongside a string of flame emojis, and a third penned: "So pretty Kelly!"

Many others raved about how "gorgeous" or "stunning" or "perfect" the mom-of-three looked – and we can't disagree!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Kelly's transformation stunned fans

Kelly's new show has been described as a "comedy quiz show that groups family members of different generations who must work together to answer questions about each other's generations."

READ: Where is Kelly Ripa? Absence from LIVE! explained

MORE: Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola has a big year ahead - and it's bittersweet for her family

It will launch on 7 July at 9pm and promises to be a fun, family addition to the popular network.

Kelly did take a break from filming recently to return to New York where her son, Michael, finally graduated after two years of delays.

Her new show will test family knowledge

The entire family gathered for the event, including Kelly and Mark's other two children, Lola and Joaquin too.

MORE: Kelly Ripa marks heartwarming celebration involving her beloved pet dog

MORE: Kelly Ripa updates fans on her health with glowing new selfie

Michael was one of thousands of New York University graduates who finally got the big ceremony they've been waiting for at NYU's signature graduation spot, the iconic Yankee Stadium.

His proud parents shared several videos and photos of the very special day on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.