Denise Van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall hits back with 'worst detective' jibe The couple dated for seven years

Denise Van Outen has been on the promotional tour with her brand new autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back.

But her ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall has seemingly taken issue with her account of their relationship, appearing to take aim at the TV star in his latest Instagram post.

WATCH: Denise van Outen's ex Eddie Boxshall shares tearful video

On Sunday, Eddie shared black and white photo of Inspector Clouseau – a famously inept and incompetent fictional police detective – along with a cryptic caption.

"Inspector Clouseau………. The 2nd worst detective in the world !!!" he wrote alongside a rolling eyes emoji. He also added the hashtags: #2sides #holdinghandsup #butdefendingmyself #keepprivatelifeprivate #nolongerbeingcontrolled.

When one fan wrote in response, "Someone selling a book", Eddie replied with book and cash emojis.

It comes after Denise opened up about discovering Eddie's infidelities in her autobiography. "She has apparently spoken to Eddie over FaceTime and text for a long period - often from our home and sometimes from my flat in Hampstead, which she seemed to think was his," Denise wrote.

"They'd never met in person, but she said the conversations had become sexual in nature reasonably quickly - some of the stuff I found on the phone seemed to support that."

Denise and Eddie – who appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox – had been together for seven years prior to their split in January 2022. They lived together in Essex with Denise's 11-year-old daughter Betsy. Eddie, meanwhile, has two children from a previous relationship: Jordan, 25, and 22-year-old Leah.

At the time, Denise wrote on social media: "Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie. It saddens me to confirm that we are no longer a couple. I had to make the difficult decision not to continue in our relationship.

"I will always treasure the good times we spent together, and the memories made. We ask that you please respect our privacy at this time, especially for our children."

