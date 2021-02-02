Holly Willoughby celebrates very happy family news regarding mum Linda This Morning host said she's "relieved to say the least"

Holly Willoughby has celebrated an important family milestone this week.

The This Morning presenter told viewers on Tuesday that her mum, Linda, has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"I've got some really good news today," Holly said of her 73-year-old mother. "My mum has just had her vaccine. She just text me saying, 'Just done!'"

"She's in the over-70s category so she got the call and off she's gone," the TV star elaborated. "So that is a relief to say the least. It's incredible, really amazing."

Her co-host Phillip Schofield praised the announcement, as the pair kicked off the show with positive news.

Last year, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, Holly expressed her concern for her mum during a phone-in with a TV medic. She told Dr Claire: "My mum is older than me, she's 72, so she's creeping into that age bracket and my dad.

Holly is incredibly close to her family - here pictured with her mum Linda

"As a daughter, because I want to look after them, should I be making sure they've got enough food in? But you don't want to add to this panic of stockpiling. What does the infrastructure around that look like?"

However, the medical expert was quick to reassure Holly that there was no need to start hoarding essentials for them.

"Our chief medical officers say people need to take precautions but they don't need to isolate themselves," she explained. "It might not be long until people with underlying conditions may need to isolate themselves and we need to make sure these people are supported."

Dr Claire added: "Just think about who's going to get the shopping - do we have a back-up plan? It’s time to start sharing phone numbers with people."

