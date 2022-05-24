Holly Willoughby appears in brand new family photo – and fans all say the same thing The This Morning star is a proud mum of three

Holly Willoughby has appeared in a brand new family photo – and it has sparked quite the reaction amongst her fans.

The This Morning star's older sister, Kelly, shared a sweet snapshot in honour of their mum Linda's birthday.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby wows in cheerleading uniform

In it, the siblings and their mother can be seen posing together outside – looking like three peas in a pod!

"Mama Willoughby… practically perfect in every way," Kelly sweetly wrote. "Happy 74th birthday! See you later for [cake and champagne]."

Kelly shared the family photo in honour of Linda's birthday

Fans went wild for the snap – with the majority in complete disbelief over Linda's age. "Oh my god, how is that possible?!" one wrote, while a second stated: "Oh my goodness she's never 74! Happy birthday to your gorgeous mum."

"It's the good family genes!!!" noted a third, while a fourth echoed: "Happy birthday. You look amazing for your age xx."

Holly is incredibly close to her mum

Others were blown away by the striking similarities between all three women. "You both look like your Mum xx," said one. "You are all so radiant. Great genes!" stated a second.

Holly is famously close to her parents. In April, the star shared a sweet throwback picture of her mum and dad Brian to mark their 45th wedding anniversary.

Brian and Linda recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary

The couple were married back in 1977 and to celebrate the milestone, presenter Holly shared a photo showing the couple sat in the garden with Brian lovingly wrapping his arm around his wife.

"Happy 45th wedding anniversary…," she wrote in her caption. "When my mum woke this morning she said to me… I know he loves me, because after I watered the garden this morning my feet where so cold so he took his warm slippers off and gave them to me'…. Life lesson… find a man who shares his slippers…"

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007

Holly, meanwhile, has been married to husband Dan Baldwin since 2007 and together they share three children.

Opening up about their marriage in 2020, Holly explained: "Support is everything in mine and Dan's relationship.

"He's very solid ground; he is where I fall. And he knows when something is wrong – it makes me feel emotional even thinking about it. But of course he has weaknesses; we both do. The key is holding up each other’s strengths and not poking at each other’s weaknesses.

"There are little moments that I really cherish when he tells me he's proud of me and vice versa."

