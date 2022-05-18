Holly Willoughby stuns fans with unusual household hack: 'Just call me genius!' The This Morning presenter was inundated with comments

Holly Willoughby has taken to Instagram to share a "genius" hack with her fans.

The This Morning star appeared in a video shared on the Wylde Moon Instagram page to share her top tip – and followers were quick to react.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals 'disaster' at her family home!

"Now you can just call me genius because I've just come up with something that I am so happy about and if you own a dog, I think you might like it to…" Holly begins.

The mum-of-three then holds up one of her brand's reed diffusers, explaining she has the perfect solution once its finished. "What would you do with the pot What would you do?" she asks, before revealing: "Poo bag holder!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WYLDE MOON (@wyldemoon)

Holly revealed her 'genius' idea in an Instagram video

"So obviously I've got those poo bag holders that I have attached to the lead but in the house by the back door I just had a roll of poo bags that would roll off constantly and I was constantly winding up, and look it's in here," she explains while showcasing her newly-purposed pot.

Fans were quick to react to the video. Its caption read, in part, "Sustainability is hugely important to us here at WYLDE MOON and we love seeing how you reuse your ceramic candle and diffuser vessels. Let us know your favourite way to upcycle in the comments. Thank you, Holly, we'll definitely be giving this a go!"

The star's golden retriever, Bailey

"Genuis!!" one follower told Holly, while a second added: "LOVE this." "Clever HW," wrote a third.

Holly and her family welcomed Bailey, a golden retriever, back in November, fans are certainly familiar with the dog, who has appeared on This Morning and frequently features on her social media.

At the start of the year, Holly did admit to having one issue with her puppy during an interview with dog behavioural expert Graeme Hall.

Holly has described Bailey as "very lazy"

She said: "I've got a quick question for you. My Bailey, who is lovely in every single way, however, she's very lazy and I find her really difficult to walk." Co-host Phillip Schofield jokingly added: "You take her out for a drag, don't you?"

Holly continued to explain her puppy problem: "I do, she just sits there and will not move. She'll lie down and I end up carrying her, which I know is really bad. The only way I can get her to exercise is if I take her to the dog park, let her off the lead and then she runs around like a lunatic with other dogs."

