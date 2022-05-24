Wayne Rooney breaks silence with new holiday photo after end of Wagatha Christie trial The family-of-six have jetted off to Dubai

Coleen and Wayne Rooney jetted off on holiday alongside their four sons last week, and the former footballer has now delighted fans with a picture from their time abroad.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a picture showing him with his arms around his wife Coleen and his eldest son, twelve-year-old Kai, and with Klay, nine, Kit, six, and four-year-old Cass posing in front of them.

Fans loved the sweet snap, which showed both Coleen and Kai in matching moonboots, and were quick to comment. "Beautiful family," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Lovely family photo."

A third added: "Enjoy your family time and get refreshed ready to lead us back."

Wayne shared a new family photo taken during their time in Dubai

The family are currently in Dubai, enjoying a well-deserved break after an intense month in which she had to face Rebekah Vardy in an eight-day High Court libel that wrapped up on the day that she jetted off.

The mother-of-four had no intention to miss the last day at court, but the trial over-ran, clashing with their family holiday.

In October 2019, the mum-of-four accused Rebekah, the wife of Jamie Vardy, of leaking "false stories" about her private life to The Sun after a months-long sting operation. Rebekah denies the claims and subsequently sued Coleen for libel.

Coleen took to Instagram last week to wish her mother a Happy Birthday

Coleen's hotshot lawyer is David Sherbrone; his previous client list includes Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Meghan Markle, Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie. Meanwhile, Rebekah has enlisted Hugh Tomlinson who has previously worked with Prince Charles, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

Fans engrossed by the Wagatha Christie trial might be pleased to hear that Coleen has signed a deal to make a documentary about the libel case, in order to tell her side of the story.

Netflix is yet to confirm the news, but the MailOnline reports that the Rooneys have signed a deal with the streaming giant.

