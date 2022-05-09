Mother's Day proved to be an emotional affair for Robin Roberts as she took the occasion to remember her own late mother.

MORE: GMA's Robin Roberts says she's 'so grateful' as she makes career announcement

The Good Morning America anchor took to social media to share a heartbreaking family anecdote on the occasion that involved her sister Sally-Ann Roberts.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts breaks down crying in rare comments about her childhood

She posted on Instagram that her sister had shared a Mother's Day prayer in honor of their own mom, Lucimarian Roberts, who passed away in 2012.

"My dear sister @sallyann_roberts shared this prayer with our family this morning," Robin wrote. "Thinking of our beloved momma cheering us on from her Heavenly balcony. Forever grateful for her love and guidance. Happy Mother's Day."

MORE: Robin Roberts tearfully mourns Naomi Judd's death on the air

Many of her fans took to the comments section to show their support for the TV star, with one saying: "Thank you, Robin, I send love and comfort to you today. May your mother's spirit surround you today with Peace and Joy!"

Robin posted a Mother's Day prayer her sister had shared

Another wrote: "Thank you Robin!! Always looking up to Heaven and thanking my Grandmothers and Mothers for being the example I am for my daughters!!" A third also added: "Thank you Robin. Remembering my Mom's amazing love that guides me each day and all the wonderful memories."

The television personality has frequently spoken about her mother and how she supported her during her breast cancer diagnosis.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes exciting announcement with partner Amber Laign

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals she's being convinced to adopt by her co-star

She even shared an audio snippet from her new book, Brighter By the Day, where she shared anecdotes of her experiences with her mom.

"Everybody's got something" was a phrase she used that Lucimarian first shared with her after she'd first gotten diagnosed and was going through a rough phase.

The GMA star paid tribute to her mother in her new book

The saying has become a guiding light for Robin, who has frequently employed it in her own life, most recently with regards to the condition and treatment of her partner Amber Laign.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.