Robin Roberts had some incredible news to celebrate early on Thursday morning before waking up with the nation on Good Morning America.

The host delivered her usual morning wisdom videos along with her glam fam, and when they finished with the prayer, she shared a big development with her fans.

After talking about what they were thankful for, she brought out her newly released book, Brighter By the Day, and said: "You know what I'm most grateful for?

"This book, dedicated and inspired by you, [hit the] New York Time bestsellers list. We found out last night."

Her team immediately started cheering and applauding for her. Robin appeared to be getting emotional as she continued: "You have created something special and I am so…eternally grateful."

Many of her fans took to the comments to express how thankful they were for her uplifting and optimistic morning videos, and several took to sending praise her way for the achievement.

Robin shared that her new book had reached the New York Times bestsellers list

"Good morning and Congratulations to you Robin!! Happy Friday Eve," wrote one, while another added: "Morning, Robin congratulations I spoke that into existence last week NYT best sellers."

A third sweetly said: "I purchased and received my book and I must say it's a gift. I read a little every day before work and it lifts my [spirit] up, I hear your voice and it's all I need."

The noted author first spoke about her book, which released 12 April, on GMA with her co-hosts Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos back in September.

The 61-year-old revealed that the book came from learning how to wake up each day feeling positive and believing that things would be good, and was also inspired by her early morning wisdom sessions with her glam fam that she shares on social media.

The GMA host released her book on 12 April

"Drawing on advice and knowledge she gleaned from conversations with loved ones, spiritual practices, and life experiences, Robin offers a window into how she feeds her own mind, spirit, and soul and invites readers to do the same," the synopsis of the book reads.



