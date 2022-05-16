Robin Roberts shares heartbreaking details from Naomi Judd's memorial service

Robin Roberts had a difficult night she had to get herself ready for, and she has taken fans along on the process as she mourns the death of a good friend.

Since Naomi Judd's passing at the end of April, Robin has taken to Instagram to share heartfelt tributes to the late country star, as well as sending her condolences to her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd.

Now the star revealed she was partaking in an emotional – albeit beautiful – part of the grieving process, honoring the singer with a television special celebrating her life.

Robin was one of many celebrities and artists who participated in the live-streamed memorial, which was titled "Naomi Judd: A River of Time."

She captioned a picture of her preparations for the ceremony with: "Back in my dressing room. Rehearsals from all the artists were absolutely beautiful. Very soon doors will open at @theryman, the perfect setting for tonight's celebration… I know Naomi would be touched by the outpouring of love."

It took place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the former location of an iconic institution any country star is familiar with, the Grand Ole Opry.

Robin speaking at the ceremony

Upon her death, the musician was remembered on GMA with a segment presented by Janai Norman, where the hosts reminisced over some of her greatest performances, and spoke of her journey and struggles with mental health.

Clips from a 2016 interview with Robin were shown, where Naomi opened up about her severe clinical depression diagnosis, and her willingness to open up about her troubles.

Robin prepares for the difficult occasion

After finishing the segment, Janai turned to her and said: "This must be surreal for you to have seen her open up about her illness, for her daughters to then say that was the illness that took her life."

Robin was already in tears throughout the segment, responding with: "It was something, I can't remember the last time hearing about something that just put me on the floor."

