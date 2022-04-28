Robin Roberts reveals she's being convinced to adopt by her co-star The TV favorite lives with long-term partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts often shares snippets of her life on social media, and her fans know only too well that she lives with her partner Amber Laign and their beloved rescue dog, Lukas.

Lukas was adopted by the couple from the North Shore Animal League, where her co-star Lara Spencer also found her beloved dog.

And on Thursday's Good Morning America, the 61-year-old revealed that Lara was trying to convince her to adopt again, after she met an adorable puppy named Keeley who was looking for a home.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts marks incredible work milestone on GMA

Taking to Instagram after the show, Robin shared a photo of herself cuddling up to Keeley, alongside the caption: "Meet Keeley…visiting us today on @goodmorningamerica with our friends from @animalleague. Part of the global Adoptathon running throughout May. @lara.spencer is trying to convince me that @lil_man_lukas (also adopted from @animalleague) would love a sibling! #getyourrescueon."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Definitely adopt this sweet baby," while another wrote: "This is so adorable, definitely do it!" A third added: "This is the cutest thing."

Robin and Amber adopted Lukas several years ago from the North Shore Animal League in Port Washington, New York.

GMA's Robin Roberts with adorable puppy Keeley

It identifies itself as the largest no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization in the world. Robin wasn't quite ready to adopt, but Amber was.

Lukas, a Tibetan spaniel-papillon mix, caught her eye and the rest was history. Their adopted "lil man," as he is affectionately known as, has become a firm fixture in their lives and he even has his own Instagram account.

Robin and partner Amber Laign are huge animal lovers

He lives the life of luxury at their beautiful Connecticut home and enjoys vacations with his much-loved owners too.

Lukas has also been a source of comfort for the couple during Amber's breast cancer battle. Robin announced the sad news of her partner's illness on GMA earlier in the year, and has been updating her fans on her progress.

Lara Spencer introduced Robin and her partner to the rescue centre they got their dog from

Most recently during an appearance on Ellen, the TV star disclosed: "She's doing well, which is great," before telling the TV host how Amber found out she had cancer.

"Like many people, she had put off going to the doctor during the pandemic," she said.

"And at the end of last year, she followed through with a regular exam and it was discovered. The message is 'get those regular exams, it could save your life,'" she concluded to a round of applause from the audience.

