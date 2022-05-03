Robin Roberts tearfully mourns Naomi Judd's death on the air The ABC host is a friend of the Judds

Robin Roberts had an emotional start to the week as she took to the air to mourn the loss of a country music legend.

MORE: Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

The Good Morning America host joined co-stars George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes in honoring the life and legacy of Naomi Judd, who passed away last week.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

The musician was remembered via a segment presented by Janai Norman, where they reminisced over some of her greatest performances and spoke of her journey and struggles with mental health.

Clips from a 2016 interview with Robin were even shown, where Naomi opened up about her severe clinical depression diagnosis and her willingness to open up about her troubles.

MORE: Robin Roberts makes exciting announcement with partner Amber Laign

After finishing the segment, Janai turned to Robin and said: "This must be surreal for you to have seen her open up about her illness for her daughters to then say that was the illness that took her life."

Robin was already in tears throughout the segment, responding: "It was something, I can't remember the last time hearing about something that just put me on the floor.

Robin spoke of her sadness over Naomi Judd's untimely passing

"Being with her in 2016, in her beautiful home in Tennessee, she was so open," she continued, applauding the late singer for being so open to talking about her illness so as to raise awareness.

The ABC host also shared an anecdote, explaining: "She was also so kind. When my momma passed in 2012, she reached out, so did [Wynonna]."

MORE: Robin Roberts reveals she's being convinced to adopt by her co-star

MORE: Robin Roberts praised as she celebrates incredible career news

"Her legacy lives on," she concluded. Robin also shared the segment on her social media, emotionally stating: "It was heart wrenching hearing the news about #NaomiJudd.

"Will forever be grateful for the time I spent with her at her TN home and I'll never forget what she said about telling the truth about depression and anxiety."

Ashley and Wynonna accepted the Country Music Hall of Fame honor on their mother's behalf

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their condolences and thoughts on the heartbreaking loss, with one saying: "This is why I absolutely love Robin. She is so real and a precious gift from God. Love you Robin."

Another wrote: "You were blessed to have met her. And I'm sure she felt the same way about you," and a third added: "I cried right along with you."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.